Cheeseburgers in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Husk Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Two Bear Creek Farm beef patties, with American cheese, shaved white onion, housemade ketchup, and our special sauce, on a benne seed buttermilk bun. Served with french fries.
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Paradise Park Trailer Resort
411 Broadway, Nashville
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$11.49
Smothered with chili and cheddar.
|Singlewide Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/3 pound Angus burger.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Cheeseburger
|$13.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, sliced tomato and red onion. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick-sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.