Crispy chicken in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve crispy chicken

The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

166 2nd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Italian Sandwiches

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Miso Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Banana Pudding

Gyoza

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

South Nashville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston