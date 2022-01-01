Egg sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
|Bacon Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Berkshire bacon, free range egg, white cheddar, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
Carrie's Coffee etc
150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville
|Egg & Meat Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.49