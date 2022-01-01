Egg sandwiches in Downtown

Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Veggie Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
Bacon Egg Sandwich$9.50
Berkshire bacon, free range egg, white cheddar, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Meat Breakfast Sandwich$4.49
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich image

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

