Fish and chips in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve fish and chips

#16 Fish N' Chips image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
#16 Fish N' Chips$5.75
curry mayo, malted french fries, napa slaw, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
FISH AND CHIPS$12.00
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips: Cod$13.75
Snack Fish & Chips: Cod$11.75
Snack Fish & Chips: Pollock$10.50
More about Fleet Street Pub

