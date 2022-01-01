Fish and chips in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|#16 Fish N' Chips
|$5.75
curry mayo, malted french fries, napa slaw, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla
More about Corner Pub Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$12.00
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce