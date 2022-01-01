Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve fried pickles

Corner Pub Downtown image

 

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES$9.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
More about Corner Pub Downtown
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

 

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmhouse Scramble$14.99
3 farm eggs, scrambled with fresh jalapeno, caramelized onions, shredded kale, diced roasted sweet potato and topped with crumbled goat cheese. All scrambles all served with hashbrown casserole and a biscuit.
Chicken Fried Chicken$16.99
Hand breaded "Chicken Fried" boneless chicken breast - fried crispy and served over vidalia biscuit stuffing, finished with Country Gravy and a heaping of our Spicy Onion Straws.
HOT Chicken$16.99
Marinated boneless chicken breast, hand breaded and deep fried, dipped in our signature Nashville HOT Chicken sauce. We serve it over a habanero corncake with some picnic slaw, then finish it with a drizzle of honey and a thick slice of our house pickle. Served with French Fries.
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

