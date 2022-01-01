Fried pickles in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fried pickles
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES
|$9.00
Hand battered dill chips golden fried and served with our house made horseradish sauce
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Farmhouse Scramble
|$14.99
3 farm eggs, scrambled with fresh jalapeno, caramelized onions, shredded kale, diced roasted sweet potato and topped with crumbled goat cheese. All scrambles all served with hashbrown casserole and a biscuit.
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$16.99
Hand breaded "Chicken Fried" boneless chicken breast - fried crispy and served over vidalia biscuit stuffing, finished with Country Gravy and a heaping of our Spicy Onion Straws.
|HOT Chicken
|$16.99
Marinated boneless chicken breast, hand breaded and deep fried, dipped in our signature Nashville HOT Chicken sauce. We serve it over a habanero corncake with some picnic slaw, then finish it with a drizzle of honey and a thick slice of our house pickle. Served with French Fries.