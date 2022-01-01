Gyoza in
Downtown
/
Nashville
/
Downtown
/
Gyoza
Downtown restaurants that serve gyoza
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
Avg 4.2
(397 reviews)
Gyoza
$9.00
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
More about The Eastern Peak
Assembly Food Hall
5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$7.00
Fried Pork Dumplings With Ponzu sauce
More about Assembly Food Hall
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Waffles
Miso Soup
Potstickers
Shrimp Rolls
French Fries
Banana Pudding
Chicken Tenders
Nachos
More near Downtown to explore
Hillsboro West End
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Music Row
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Sobro
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
The Gulch
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
South Nashville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
East End
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(12 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston