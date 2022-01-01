Mac and cheese in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Mockingbird Nashville
121A 12th Ave North, Nashville
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Cheddar, gruyere, manchego
Assembly Food Hall
5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE
|Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
Queso mac n cheese with pulled shredded chicken, Frank's original buffalo sauce, parsley flakes
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ
408 11th Ave N, Nashville
|Mac N’ Cheese (regular)
|$2.49
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.50