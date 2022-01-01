Tacos in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve tacos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Taco$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
Chicken Taco$3.60
Marinated & grilled chicken with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
Bacon Breakfast Taco$3.19
Bacon, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Baja Fish Tacos image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tennessee Brew Works

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$9.99
State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.
More about Tennessee Brew Works
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Califlower Taco$4.00
Hot Chicken Taco$5.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Gyoza

Chef Salad

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

South Nashville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston