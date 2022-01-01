Tacos in Downtown
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Beef Taco
|$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
|Chicken Taco
|$3.60
Marinated & grilled chicken with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
|Bacon Breakfast Taco
|$3.19
Bacon, egg & cheese in a crispy corn tortilla
Tennessee Brew Works
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tennessee Brew Works
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$9.99
State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.