Waffles in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve waffles

#18 Chicken & Waffle image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
#18 Chicken & Waffle$5.25
crisp tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, red chile aioli, chives, waffle tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

166 2nd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken + Waffle$12.00
Hot or Plain Chicken Tenders, Pickles
More about Assembly Food Hall
The Gumbo Bros image

 

The Gumbo Bros

505 12th Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
More about The Gumbo Bros

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Egg Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Banana Pudding

Italian Sandwiches

Gumbo

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

South Nashville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston