Waffles in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve waffles
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|#18 Chicken & Waffle
|$5.25
crisp tenders, peppered bacon, peppercorn gravy, green apple slaw, maple syrup, red chile aioli, chives, waffle tortilla
The Melting Pot
166 2nd Ave N, Nashville
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
|Chicken + Waffle
|$12.00
Hot or Plain Chicken Tenders, Pickles