Edgefield restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Lakeside Lounge
921 Woodland St, Nashville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
|NUMBER FOUR-Bokwich Combo
|$8.00
|NUMBER TWO-1/4 Bird Combo
|$12.00
Hawkers Asian Street Food
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
|Seoul Hot Chicken Bao
|$7.50
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with juicy 24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy house-made pickle.
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|Pork Sandwich
|$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
|Southern Salad
|$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.