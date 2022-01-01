Edgefield bars & lounges you'll love

Lakeside Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Lakeside Lounge

921 Woodland St, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (59 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
NUMBER FOUR-Bokwich Combo$8.00
NUMBER TWO-1/4 Bird Combo$12.00
More about Lakeside Lounge
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Seoul Hot Chicken Bao$7.50
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with juicy 24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy house-made pickle.
Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
Southern Salad$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
More about Edley's BBQ
