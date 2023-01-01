Chicken sandwiches in Edgefield
Edgefield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Lakeside Lounge
FRENCH FRIES
Lakeside Lounge
921 Woodland St, Nashville
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled 6 oz chicken breast tossed in house Buffalo sauce, lettuce on a Martins Potato Bun served with a side of blue cheese dressing.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's Five Points
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Five Points
1004 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.