Chicken sandwiches in Edgefield

Edgefield restaurants
Edgefield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

FRENCH FRIES

Lakeside Lounge

921 Woodland St, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (59 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled 6 oz chicken breast tossed in house Buffalo sauce, lettuce on a Martins Potato Bun served with a side of blue cheese dressing.
More about Lakeside Lounge
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's Five Points

1004 Woodland Street, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's Five Points
