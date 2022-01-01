Germantown restaurants you'll love
More about Saint Elle
Saint Elle
1420 3rd Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving
|$5.50
|4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Event
|$100.00
|Bud Light 6 Pack
|$11.50
More about 312 Pizza Company
PIZZA • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
312 Pizza Company
371 Monroe Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|16T Daley Supreme
|$24.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.
|Soft Baked Pretzels
|$9.00
Our hand made pretzel sticks with a butter glaze and a side of Czann’s cheddar ale.
|DD Capone
|$29.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.
More about Sonny's Patio Pub
GRILL
Sonny's Patio Pub
1322 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|KALE CAESAR
|$10.00
shaved kale • sun-dried tomatoes • housemade croutons • parmesan cheese • caesar vinaigrette
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$9.00
beer battered mahi mahi • charred corn-kale salsa • avocado ranch • lime wedge
|O.G. SMASHBURGER Sandwich
|$10.00
hand-pattied certifed angus beef® • american cheese • mustard • onion • pickle • potato bun
More about Henrietta Red
SEAFOOD
Henrietta Red
1200 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Oyster Kit
|$24.00
1 dozen count bag of oysters, from the East, Gulf, or West coasts, Cocktail Sauce, Red Wine Mignonette, Horseradish available upon request. These are unshucked, so if you need a knife, please order one from us.
|Spiced Pecans
|$14.00
1 pt.
|Oyster Knife
|$16.00
More about Barista Parlor
Barista Parlor
1230 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
|BEC Bagel
|$9.00
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
|Burrito
|$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
More about Rolf and Daughters
PASTA
Rolf and Daughters
700 Taylor St., Nashville
|Popular items
|RAD Tote
|$15.00
10 oz Natural Tote with Rainbow Letter. Printed on Both Sides.
18”w x 14.5”h x 3”g with 25” *Spun Poly handles
|RAD Shirt
|$34.00