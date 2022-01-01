Germantown restaurants you'll love

Germantown restaurants
Toast

Germantown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Chicken
Must-try Germantown restaurants

Saint Elle image

 

Saint Elle

1420 3rd Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving$5.50
4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Event$100.00
Bud Light 6 Pack$11.50
More about Saint Elle
312 Pizza Company image

PIZZA • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

312 Pizza Company

371 Monroe Street, Nashville

Avg 4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16T Daley Supreme$24.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: mushroom, onion, and green pepper. Choose between pepperoni or sausage or half pepperoni and half sausage.
Soft Baked Pretzels$9.00
Our hand made pretzel sticks with a butter glaze and a side of Czann’s cheddar ale.
DD Capone$29.00
Specialty pizza toppings included are: sausage chunk, pepperoni, Italian beef and bacon.
More about 312 Pizza Company
Sonny's Patio Pub image

GRILL

Sonny's Patio Pub

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE CAESAR$10.00
shaved kale • sun-dried tomatoes • housemade croutons • parmesan cheese • caesar vinaigrette
BAJA FISH TACOS$9.00
beer battered mahi mahi • charred corn-kale salsa • avocado ranch • lime wedge
O.G. SMASHBURGER Sandwich$10.00
hand-pattied certifed angus beef® • american cheese • mustard • onion • pickle • potato bun
More about Sonny's Patio Pub
Henrietta Red image

SEAFOOD

Henrietta Red

1200 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oyster Kit$24.00
1 dozen count bag of oysters, from the East, Gulf, or West coasts, Cocktail Sauce, Red Wine Mignonette, Horseradish available upon request. These are unshucked, so if you need a knife, please order one from us.
Spiced Pecans$14.00
1 pt.
Oyster Knife$16.00
More about Henrietta Red
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
BEC Bagel$9.00
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Burrito$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
More about Barista Parlor
Rolf and Daughters image

PASTA

Rolf and Daughters

700 Taylor St., Nashville

Avg 4.7 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RAD Tote$15.00
10 oz Natural Tote with Rainbow Letter. Printed on Both Sides.
18”w x 14.5”h x 3”g with 25” *Spun Poly handles
RAD Shirt$34.00
More about Rolf and Daughters
Germantown Pub image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Germantown Pub

708 Monroe St, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Patty$11.99
Germantown Pub Club$12.95
More about Germantown Pub
