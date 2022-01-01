Germantown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Germantown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Germantown

Sonny's Patio Pub image

GRILL

Sonny's Patio Pub

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE CAESAR$10.00
shaved kale • sun-dried tomatoes • housemade croutons • parmesan cheese • caesar vinaigrette
BAJA FISH TACOS$9.00
beer battered mahi mahi • charred corn-kale salsa • avocado ranch • lime wedge
O.G. SMASHBURGER Sandwich$10.00
hand-pattied certifed angus beef® • american cheese • mustard • onion • pickle • potato bun
More about Sonny's Patio Pub
Henrietta Red image

SEAFOOD

Henrietta Red

1200 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oyster Kit$24.00
1 dozen count bag of oysters, from the East, Gulf, or West coasts, Cocktail Sauce, Red Wine Mignonette, Horseradish available upon request. These are unshucked, so if you need a knife, please order one from us.
Spiced Pecans$14.00
1 pt.
Oyster Knife$16.00
More about Henrietta Red
Germantown Pub image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Germantown Pub

708 Monroe St, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Patty$11.99
Germantown Pub Club$12.95
More about Germantown Pub
Map

More near Germantown to explore

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

The Nations

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

South Nashville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston