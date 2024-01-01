Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Green Hills

Green Hills restaurants
Green Hills restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Santo image

 

Santo

3998 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Santo
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$19.50
fried chicken, bleu cheese slaw, (cabbage, julienne spinach, carrots, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy bleu cheese dressing), sliced tomatoes, pickle spears, red onions, french fries
CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
grilled chicken, wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, jack cheese, avocado, house chips
More about Green Hills Grille

