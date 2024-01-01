Chicken sandwiches in Green Hills
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.50
fried chicken, bleu cheese slaw, (cabbage, julienne spinach, carrots, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy bleu cheese dressing), sliced tomatoes, pickle spears, red onions, french fries
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
grilled chicken, wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, jack cheese, avocado, house chips