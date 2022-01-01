Hillsboro West End breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Hillsboro West End
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Local Latte
|$4.75
Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso & Milk
|Pete's Breakfast
|$12.00
two eggs scrambled with tomatillo salsa, Monterey Jack + cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage, OR veggies sausage, served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream + flour tortillas
|Milkbone
|$4.75
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso & Milk