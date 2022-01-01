Hillsboro West End cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Hillsboro West End
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, grilled onions and green peppers with chipotle cream cheese and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with hash, sour cream and house made salsa
Breakfast Bagel
|$5.00
Your choice of bagel with 2 scrambled eggs and your choice of cheddar or provolone cheese
Egg McBongo
|$3.00
A fried egg with cheddar jack cheese on an English muffin
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
Popular items
Local Latte
|$4.75
Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso & Milk
Pete's Breakfast
|$12.00
two eggs scrambled with tomatillo salsa, Monterey Jack + cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage, OR veggies sausage, served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream + flour tortillas
Milkbone
|$4.75
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso & Milk