Chai lattes in
Hillsboro West End
/
Nashville
/
Hillsboro West End
/
Chai Lattes
Hillsboro West End restaurants that serve chai lattes
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$0.00
Bongo Spiced Black Tea & milk
More about Bongo Belmont
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
Avg 4.3
(1854 reviews)
Chai Latte
$4.00
Blend of black tea, steamed milk & spices.
More about Fido
