Inglewood restaurants you'll love

Inglewood restaurants
Inglewood's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & brunch
Bars & lounges
Must-try Inglewood restaurants

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread$7.45
comes with 1 marinara
House Salad$5.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
Greek Salad$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
lou nashville image

 

lou nashville

1304 McGavock Pk, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
specialty whole cake$95.00
9" four layer cakes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to discuss flavors and to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 5 days before pickup (serves 12-14)
6" whole cake$45.00
four layer buckwheat cake, seasonal flavors and garnishes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 6-8)
mother's day cakes$50.00
6" buckwheat cakes garnished with local flowers, two choices of flavor, for pick-up 5/7 from 3pm-5pm or 5/8 10am-2pm (serves 6-8)
The Village Pub and Beer Garden image

 

The Village Pub and Beer Garden

1308 McGavock Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
