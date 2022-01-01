Inglewood restaurants you'll love
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$7.45
comes with 1 marinara
|House Salad
|$5.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
lou nashville
1304 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Popular items
|specialty whole cake
|$95.00
9" four layer cakes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to discuss flavors and to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 5 days before pickup (serves 12-14)
|6" whole cake
|$45.00
four layer buckwheat cake, seasonal flavors and garnishes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 6-8)
|mother's day cakes
|$50.00
6" buckwheat cakes garnished with local flowers, two choices of flavor, for pick-up 5/7 from 3pm-5pm or 5/8 10am-2pm (serves 6-8)