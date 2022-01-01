Lockeland Springs restaurants you'll love

Lockeland Springs restaurants
Toast

Lockeland Springs's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bagels
Must-try Lockeland Springs restaurants

Dino's Restaurant image

 

Dino's Restaurant

411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
Basket of Fries$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
Dino's Cheeseburger$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
More about Dino's Restaurant
Donut Distillery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Donut Distillery

311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donut 3 Pack$3.50
3 mini donuts - any flavors!
Special Packs$24.00
Please click on the "Special Pack" to choose your pack
Blueberry Liqueur Boozie Toot$1.00
Pair with cinnamon sugar donuts!
Crafted from the Great Lakes blueberries and an array of natural botanicals. (24%ABV)
More about Donut Distillery
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg + Cheese Biscuit$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Drip Coffee$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
More about Barista Parlor
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Homemade Guacamole$6.99
Sopa de Pollo$9.99
Steak Tacos 3$11.25
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Chopper image

 

Chopper

1100B Stratton Ave, Nashville

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frozen Painkiller$25.00
Coconut, lime, pineapple, orange, and rum (5 drinks)
Sm Hurricane$20.00
Sweeping through Mexico with gale-force winds, this drink picks up tequila, pomegranate, passionfruit, and pineapple then swizzles them all together. (2 cocktails)
Sm Zombie$20.00
Bright tropical flavors of fassionola, lemon, lime, Jamaican rum, and flaming cinnamon. Limit one per guest. (2 cocktails)
More about Chopper
The Treehouse image

TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS

The Treehouse

1011 Clearview Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread & Butter$7.00
Dozen Bakery sourdough, CBD butter
Coffee Roasted Carrots$11.00
Stay Golden decaf coffee, bone marrow hollandaise, sorghum and black walnut
House Made Hummus Dinner$9.00
House made hummus with whipped goat cheese, sumac, pickled vegetables and toasted pita
More about The Treehouse
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Eastwood Deli Co

1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosebank Roast Beef$8.50
Roast Sous Vide Beef Round W/ Caramelized Onions, Roasted Poblanos& Horseradish Cream Cheese On A Hoagie Roll
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Porter Rd Butcher Sausage
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit W/ Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Giffords Smoked Bacon
More about Eastwood Deli Co
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1892 Eastland Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (3375 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lockeland Springs

Burritos

