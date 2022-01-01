Lockeland Springs restaurants you'll love
More about Dino's Restaurant
Dino's Restaurant
411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
|Dino's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
More about Donut Distillery
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Donut Distillery
311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Donut 3 Pack
|$3.50
3 mini donuts - any flavors!
|Special Packs
|$24.00
Please click on the "Special Pack" to choose your pack
|Blueberry Liqueur Boozie Toot
|$1.00
Pair with cinnamon sugar donuts!
Crafted from the Great Lakes blueberries and an array of natural botanicals. (24%ABV)
More about Barista Parlor
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
|Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fresh Homemade Guacamole
|$6.99
|Sopa de Pollo
|$9.99
|Steak Tacos 3
|$11.25
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about Chopper
Chopper
1100B Stratton Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Frozen Painkiller
|$25.00
Coconut, lime, pineapple, orange, and rum (5 drinks)
|Sm Hurricane
|$20.00
Sweeping through Mexico with gale-force winds, this drink picks up tequila, pomegranate, passionfruit, and pineapple then swizzles them all together. (2 cocktails)
|Sm Zombie
|$20.00
Bright tropical flavors of fassionola, lemon, lime, Jamaican rum, and flaming cinnamon. Limit one per guest. (2 cocktails)
More about The Treehouse
TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS
The Treehouse
1011 Clearview Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bread & Butter
|$7.00
Dozen Bakery sourdough, CBD butter
|Coffee Roasted Carrots
|$11.00
Stay Golden decaf coffee, bone marrow hollandaise, sorghum and black walnut
|House Made Hummus Dinner
|$9.00
House made hummus with whipped goat cheese, sumac, pickled vegetables and toasted pita
More about Eastwood Deli Co
SANDWICHES
Eastwood Deli Co
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Rosebank Roast Beef
|$8.50
Roast Sous Vide Beef Round W/ Caramelized Onions, Roasted Poblanos& Horseradish Cream Cheese On A Hoagie Roll
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Porter Rd Butcher Sausage
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit W/ Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Giffords Smoked Bacon