Lockeland Springs breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lockeland Springs
More about Dino's Restaurant
Dino's Restaurant
411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
|Dino's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
More about Barista Parlor
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
|Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about Eastwood Deli Co
SANDWICHES
Eastwood Deli Co
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Rosebank Roast Beef
|$8.50
Roast Sous Vide Beef Round W/ Caramelized Onions, Roasted Poblanos& Horseradish Cream Cheese On A Hoagie Roll
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Porter Rd Butcher Sausage
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit W/ Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Giffords Smoked Bacon