Lockeland Springs cafés you'll love

Donut Distillery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Donut Distillery

311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donut 3 Pack$3.50
3 mini donuts - any flavors!
Special Packs$24.00
Please click on the "Special Pack" to choose your pack
Blueberry Liqueur Boozie Toot$1.00
Pair with cinnamon sugar donuts!
Crafted from the Great Lakes blueberries and an array of natural botanicals. (24%ABV)
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg + Cheese Biscuit$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Drip Coffee$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
