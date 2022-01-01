Lockeland Springs cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Lockeland Springs
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Donut Distillery
311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
Popular items
Donut 3 Pack
|$3.50
3 mini donuts - any flavors!
Special Packs
|$24.00
Please click on the "Special Pack" to choose your pack
Blueberry Liqueur Boozie Toot
|$1.00
Pair with cinnamon sugar donuts!
Crafted from the Great Lakes blueberries and an array of natural botanicals. (24%ABV)
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
Popular items
Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
Popular items
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.