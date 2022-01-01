Burritos in Lockeland Springs
Lockeland Springs restaurants that serve burritos
More about Barista Parlor
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Burrito
|$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
More about Eastwood Deli Co
SANDWICHES
Eastwood Deli Co
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$5.00
We start with local Porter Rd Butcher chorizo, fresh eggs, sauteed onions, poblano, red peppers and cheddar cheese and wrap it all in a flour tortilla blanket.
A bit of heat and loads of flavor!