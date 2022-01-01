Midtown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Midtown
More about Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
1602 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Zeke The Greek
|$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
|Dante's Grilled Wings
|$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Meat & Two
|$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
|Meat & Three
|$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
|Milkshake
|$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
|Taco Salad
|$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream