Midtown sandwich spots you'll love

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
1602 21st Ave South, Nashville
Popular items
Zeke The Greek
$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Grilled Chicken Platter
$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
Dante's Grilled Wings
$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
Popular items
HONEYFIRE WINGS
$9.99
Eight premium chicken wings, smoked then tossed in your choice of HoneyFire Original, Alabama white, or traditional Buffalo sauce, or our honey dry rub
PB NANA PUDDING
$3.99
Creamy pudding layered with peanut butter cookies, fresh bananas, peanut butter, and whipped cream.
PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH
$10.99
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla
$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Breakfast Burrito
$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Taco Salad
$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream