Midtown sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Midtown

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale image

 

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

1602 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zeke The Greek$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Grilled Chicken Platter$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
Dante's Grilled Wings$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
More about Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
HoneyFire BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HONEYFIRE WINGS$9.99
Eight premium chicken wings, smoked then tossed in your choice of HoneyFire Original, Alabama white, or traditional Buffalo sauce, or our honey dry rub
PB NANA PUDDING$3.99
Creamy pudding layered with peanut butter cookies, fresh bananas, peanut butter, and whipped cream.
PORK SHOULDER SANDWICH$10.99
Hickory smoked pulled pork topped with creamy coleslaw and HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice
More about HoneyFire BBQ
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Taco Salad$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Roundabout Market & Cafe image

 

Roundabout Market & Cafe

1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Sandwich$9.49
Strawberry & Mango Smoothie$3.75
Bottled Tea / Juice$2.25
More about Roundabout Market & Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown

Nachos

Burritos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston