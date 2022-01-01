Midtown pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Midtown

Pastaria image

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
Popular items
Crispy Risotto Balls$11.25
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
Chopped Salad$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
Pastaria "Chicken Parm"$25.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
Pizza Perfect image

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st ave s, nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
Popular items
Large Greek Salad$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
Large House Salad$6.95
Romaine, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Romano
House Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano
Two Boots Midtown Nashville image

Two Boots Midtown Nashville

1925 Broadway, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (1769 reviews)
Popular items
Marinara Dipper$0.80
VEGAN
Sm- Cheese$8.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Med- The Pep$14.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
