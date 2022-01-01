Midtown pizza restaurants you'll love
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crispy Risotto Balls
|$11.25
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
|Chopped Salad
|$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
|Pastaria "Chicken Parm"
|$25.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st ave s, nashville
|Popular items
|Large Greek Salad
|$7.25
Romaine, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Onions, Tomatoes and Pepperoncini
|Large House Salad
|$6.95
Romaine, Black Olives, Green Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella and Romano
|House Salad
|$5.25
Romaine Lettuce, Black Olives, Green Olives, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Romano
PIZZA
Two Boots Midtown Nashville
1925 Broadway, Nashville
|Popular items
|Marinara Dipper
|$0.80
VEGAN
|Sm- Cheese
|$8.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
|Med- The Pep
|$14.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella