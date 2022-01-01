Brisket in Midtown
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH SOLO
|$9.99
Hickory smoked chopped beef brisket topped with HoneyFire original sauce, served on a toasted bun
|SLICED BRISKET
|$19.99
1/2 pound of sliced beef brisket, simply rubbed with salt and pepper and smoked for 16 hours (we let the natural flavors of the smoke and beef do the talking!); Includes two sides of your choice
|BRISKET QUESO
|$9.99
Creamy white queso dip loaded with hickory-smoked brisket; served with house-made tortilla chips.