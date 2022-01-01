Brisket in Midtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH SOLO$9.99
Hickory smoked chopped beef brisket topped with HoneyFire original sauce, served on a toasted bun
SLICED BRISKET$19.99
1/2 pound of sliced beef brisket, simply rubbed with salt and pepper and smoked for 16 hours (we let the natural flavors of the smoke and beef do the talking!); Includes two sides of your choice
BRISKET QUESO$9.99
Creamy white queso dip loaded with hickory-smoked brisket; served with house-made tortilla chips.
Item pic

BBQ

Central BBQ - Hillsboro

1601 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reg Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Lg Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Beef Brisket Plate$18.00
