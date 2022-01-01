Burritos in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve burritos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Burrito$8.75
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Just Love Coffee
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston