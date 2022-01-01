Cheesecake in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Raspberry cheesecake
|$4.50
|Cheesecake Chimi
|$3.99
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1610 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.