Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito Bowl$8.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chicken
Chicken Burrito$9.50
Marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$9.00
Chicken, Lime Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Flour Tortilla, Served with Tortilla Chips and Homemade Salsa
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Pudding

Spaghetti

Turkey Clubs

Avocado Toast

Cookies

Quesadillas

Cake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston