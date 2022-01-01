Chicken burritos in Midtown
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$8.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chicken
|Chicken Burrito
|$9.50
Marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla