Chicken salad in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Salad + Chicken
|$11.99
mixed greens, grilled or fried chicken, candied pecans, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!