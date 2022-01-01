Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Salad + Chicken$11.99
mixed greens, grilled or fried chicken, candied pecans, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Lasagna

Cake

Tiramisu

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tuna Salad

Ravioli

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston