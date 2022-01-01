Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a bun. served with choice of side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
HoneyFire BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MINI PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
L - SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.99
Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes one side of your choice
SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.99
Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice
More about HoneyFire BBQ
Item pic

BBQ

Central BBQ

1601 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reg Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Central BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Fudge

Ravioli

Turkey Clubs

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston