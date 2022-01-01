Chicken sandwiches in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a bun. served with choice of side.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about HoneyFire BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|MINI PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
|L - SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.99
Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes one side of your choice
|SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.99
Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes two sides of your choice