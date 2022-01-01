Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Midtown

Midtown restaurants
Midtown restaurants that serve fudge

Pastaria image

 

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita$16.75
with tomato, mozzarella, and basil.
Shaved Kale$7.50
with creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, and breadcrumbs
Pistachio Ravioli$22.95
lemon, brown butter, mint, grana padano
More about Pastaria
Item pic

 

Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$7.99
hand-dipped vanilla ice cream on a warm brownie surrounded by banana slices, covered with hot fudge and topped with whipped cream and a cherry
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt

