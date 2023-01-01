Lasagna in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$26.95
bolognese, tomato, mascarpone, mozzarella
*note-no substitutions on this item
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Beef Lasagna
|$10.90
Lasagna Noodles Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Seasoned Ground Beef, and Marinara, Served with Garlic Bread
|Spinach Lasagna
|$10.90
Lasagna Noodles Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Spinach and Marinara, Served with Garlic Bread