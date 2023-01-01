Lasagna in Midtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Bolognese$26.95
bolognese, tomato, mascarpone, mozzarella
*note-no substitutions on this item
More about Pastaria
PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Lasagna$10.90
Lasagna Noodles Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Seasoned Ground Beef, and Marinara, Served with Garlic Bread
Spinach Lasagna$10.90
Lasagna Noodles Layered with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Spinach and Marinara, Served with Garlic Bread
More about Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

