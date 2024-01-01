Pies in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Prime Rib Pie
|$22.95
Shisho/buttermilk whipped cream cheese, roasted garlic oil, pickled fresno, fermented maple syrup
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Pies & Other Desserts
|$6.99
Linda Melton, the "Pie Lady," has been getting up and making pies, loving customers, and pretty much holding this place together since 1993.
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|PUMPKIN PIE
|$3.99
|CHESS PIE
|$3.99
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Med. Dante's Chicken Pie
|$19.43
12" Round Hand Tossed with Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce, *Contains Pine Nuts)
|Gluten Free Dante's Chicken Pie
|$19.43
10" Round Gluten Free Crust with Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce)
|Thin Dante's Chicken Pie Slice
|$5.72
Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (Built on top of a Cheese Slice with red sauce and Habanero sauce)