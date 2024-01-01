Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve pies

Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Pie$22.95
Shisho/buttermilk whipped cream cheese, roasted garlic oil, pickled fresno, fermented maple syrup
More about Pastaria
2997cefb-f7d7-4adf-826e-c5187e0bf5ef image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pies & Other Desserts$6.99
Linda Melton, the "Pie Lady," has been getting up and making pies, loving customers, and pretty much holding this place together since 1993.
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Item pic

 

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PUMPKIN PIE$3.99
CHESS PIE$3.99
More about HoneyFire BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Med. Dante's Chicken Pie$19.43
12" Round Hand Tossed with Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce, *Contains Pine Nuts)
Gluten Free Dante's Chicken Pie$19.43
10" Round Gluten Free Crust with Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (No Red Sauce)
Thin Dante's Chicken Pie Slice$5.72
Habanero Sauce*, Chicken, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Mozzarella (Built on top of a Cheese Slice with red sauce and Habanero sauce)
More about Pizza Perfect - 21st Ave
Two Boots Midtown Nashville image

 

Two Boots Midtown Nashville

1925 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Discount Pie$10.00
More about Two Boots Midtown Nashville

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown

Pudding

Fried Pickles

Green Beans

Patty Melts

Chicken Salad

Lasagna

Avocado Toast

Spaghetti

Map

More near Midtown to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (37 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1018 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston