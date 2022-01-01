Tacos in Midtown
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.55
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
|Beef Taco
|$2.99
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
|3 Red Tacos
|$10.25
3 shredded beef tacos dipped in beef broth and grilled with mozzarella cheese, onions, topped with cilantro