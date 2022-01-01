Tacos in Midtown

Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve tacos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

Carne Asada Taco$3.55
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
Beef Taco$2.99
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
3 Red Tacos$10.25
3 shredded beef tacos dipped in beef broth and grilled with mozzarella cheese, onions, topped with cilantro
