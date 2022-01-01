Music Row restaurants you'll love

Music Row restaurants
Toast

Must-try Music Row restaurants

Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paneang Curry wit Rice$14.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage.
Esane Fried Rice$12.00
Jasmin rice Wok with eggs, carrots, peas, onions, broccoli and house sauce
Red Curry with Rice$14.00
Red Curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushrooms, bamboo and basil
Thai Esane image

 

Thai Esane

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Egg Rolls$6.00
Red Curry$16.00
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small House Salad$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
Small Boneless Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Large House Salad$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
Urban Cookhouse Midtown image

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheddar Pasta$3.50
Our version of Mac & Cheese. Tubular noodles with a cheesy sauce. *This item contains Gluten.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
Steak Sandwich - Urban Cowboy$12.50
Sliced Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese & Aioli on 8" Hoagie Bun.
Thai Esane Nashville image

 

Thai Esane Nashville

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Pad Se Ew$14.00
Fresh Rolls$6.00
