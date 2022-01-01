Music Row restaurants you'll love
Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Paneang Curry wit Rice
|$14.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage.
|Esane Fried Rice
|$12.00
Jasmin rice Wok with eggs, carrots, peas, onions, broccoli and house sauce
|Red Curry with Rice
|$14.00
Red Curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushrooms, bamboo and basil
Thai Esane
Thai Esane
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$6.00
|Egg Rolls
|$6.00
|Red Curry
|$16.00
TailGate Brewery
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Small House Salad
|$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
|Small Boneless Wings
|$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large House Salad
|$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheddar Pasta
|$3.50
Our version of Mac & Cheese. Tubular noodles with a cheesy sauce. *This item contains Gluten.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
|Steak Sandwich - Urban Cowboy
|$12.50
Sliced Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese & Aioli on 8" Hoagie Bun.