Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Music Row
/
Nashville
/
Music Row
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Music Row restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll Pizza
$16.99
Cinnamon brown sugar blend and buttercream icing swirl.
More about TailGate Brewery
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Rolls (2)
$3.00
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Music Row
Rangoon
Pineapple Fried Rice
Salmon
Papaya Salad
Lo Mein
Beef Salad
Chicken Soup
Steamed Dumplings
More near Music Row to explore
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Green Hills
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hillsboro West End
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
South Nashville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sylvan Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
East End
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Greenwood
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sylvan Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(16 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston