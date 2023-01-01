Noodle soup in Music Row

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.00
Mushroom and bell pepper in a hot and sour tamarind base broth, topped with green onions.
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$14.00
Mushroom and bell pepper in a hot and sour tamarind base broth, topped with green onions.
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

