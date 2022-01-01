Sobro restaurants you'll love
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Southern Burger
|$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese, and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
|The Belle
|$50.00
8oz. filet mignon and fried onions, grilled asparagus, portabella, red wine-balsamic glaze and chive whipped potatoes.
Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40, Nashville
|Popular items
|SUNOMONO
|$8.00
酢の物
CUCUMBER SALAD, GREEN TOMATO, WAKAME SEAWEED, VINEGAR DRESSING, LEMON, MISO CHILI HONEY, TOASTED SESAME SEEDS
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.
|MISO CARAMEL BANANA PUDDING
|$8.00
バナナプリン
HOUSE MADE BANANA PUDDING,
MISO CARAMEL,
MATCHA WAFERS,
SLICED BANANA
|VEGAN GREEN CURRY SHIO
|$19.00
ビーガングリーンカレーラーメンTHIS ITEM CAN BE GLUTEN FREE!
GREEN CURRY TARE
CHARRED VEG AND COCONUT STOCK
FLASH SAUTÉED RED BELL PEPPER AND SNAP PEAS
SEARED AND CURRY STEWED LOCAL MUSHROOMS,
SCALLION, THAI BASIL, CILANTRO
SCALLION OIL
NORI
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Street Corn (off the Cob)
|$5.50
Roasted corn, cotija cheese, red chili mayo,
chili powder and cilantro.
|Big Ass Nachos
|$13.00
Refried beans, roasted corn, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, crema, cilantro.
|Baja Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned grilled fish, green cabbage, pico, yogurt sauce, cilantro.
Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn
514 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Vegan Handmade Eggrolls with Impossible Beef. 2 Eggrolls per order. Served with House sweet and sour dipping sauce and Hot Mustard.
|Loaded Yuca Fries
|$12.00
Hand cut fluffy, fried Yuca fries, Kimchi. Kimchi Mayo. Unagi Sauce. Nori, Scallions and Furikake Seasoning.
|Island Wrap
|$15.00
Fried Rice, and Your choice of Protein, Wrapped in a tortilla, served with side Yuca Fries and Kimchi Mayo