Sobro restaurants you'll love

Go
Sobro restaurants
Toast

Sobro's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Sobro restaurants

Banner pic

STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Burger$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese, and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
Southern Burger$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
The Belle$50.00
8oz. filet mignon and fried onions, grilled asparagus, portabella, red wine-balsamic glaze and chive whipped potatoes.
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House image

 

Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House

4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SUNOMONO$8.00
酢の物
CUCUMBER SALAD, GREEN TOMATO, WAKAME SEAWEED, VINEGAR DRESSING, LEMON, MISO CHILI HONEY, TOASTED SESAME SEEDS
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.
MISO CARAMEL BANANA PUDDING$8.00
バナナプリン
HOUSE MADE BANANA PUDDING,
MISO CARAMEL,
MATCHA WAFERS,
SLICED BANANA
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.
VEGAN GREEN CURRY SHIO$19.00
ビーガングリーンカレーラーメンTHIS ITEM CAN BE GLUTEN FREE!
GREEN CURRY TARE
CHARRED VEG AND COCONUT STOCK
FLASH SAUTÉED RED BELL PEPPER AND SNAP PEAS
SEARED AND CURRY STEWED LOCAL MUSHROOMS,
SCALLION, THAI BASIL, CILANTRO
SCALLION OIL
NORI
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.
More about Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Corn (off the Cob)$5.50
Roasted corn, cotija cheese, red chili mayo,
chili powder and cilantro.
Big Ass Nachos$13.00
Refried beans, roasted corn, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, crema, cilantro.
Baja Grilled Fish Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned grilled fish, green cabbage, pico, yogurt sauce, cilantro.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Consumer pic

 

Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn

514 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Rolls$10.00
Vegan Handmade Eggrolls with Impossible Beef. 2 Eggrolls per order. Served with House sweet and sour dipping sauce and Hot Mustard.
Loaded Yuca Fries$12.00
Hand cut fluffy, fried Yuca fries, Kimchi. Kimchi Mayo. Unagi Sauce. Nori, Scallions and Furikake Seasoning.
Island Wrap$15.00
Fried Rice, and Your choice of Protein, Wrapped in a tortilla, served with side Yuca Fries and Kimchi Mayo
More about Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sobro

Chili

Map

More near Sobro to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

The Nations

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sylvan Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston