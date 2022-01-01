Banana pudding in Sobro
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Dulce de Leche Ice Cream
Black Dynasty Ramen
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40, Nashville
|MISO CARAMEL BANANA PUDDING
|$8.00
バナナプリン
HOUSE MADE BANANA PUDDING,
MISO CARAMEL,
MATCHA WAFERS,
SLICED BANANA
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.