South Nashville restaurants you'll love

South Nashville's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try South Nashville restaurants

The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Curry$15.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, lime leaves, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
Crab Rangoon-$8.50
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Miso Soup$3.50
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
South Side Kitchen & Pub image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South Side Kitchen & Pub

2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$17.00
Lightly Grilled Coho Salmon served with Seasonal Potatoes and Vegetables.
Jumbo Wings$14.00
Dry Rub: Lousiana, Lemon Pepper, Fajita | Sauce: Buffalo, Whiskey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, House Cheese Blend
Smokin Thighs image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Smokin Thighs

611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
Thighs In A Pile$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
Wings On The Bone$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggless Deli Sandwich$9.00
Latte$5.00
Cuban Pressed Sandwich$12.00
