South Nashville restaurants you'll love
South Nashville's top cuisines
Must-try South Nashville restaurants
More about The Eastern Peak
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Popular items
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, lime leaves, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
|Crab Rangoon-
|$8.50
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
More about South Side Kitchen & Pub
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South Side Kitchen & Pub
2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.00
Lightly Grilled Coho Salmon served with Seasonal Potatoes and Vegetables.
|Jumbo Wings
|$14.00
Dry Rub: Lousiana, Lemon Pepper, Fajita | Sauce: Buffalo, Whiskey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy
|Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, House Cheese Blend
More about Smokin Thighs
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Smokin Thighs
611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
|Thighs In A Pile
|$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
|Wings On The Bone
|$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.