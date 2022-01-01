Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in South Nashville

Go
South Nashville restaurants
Toast

South Nashville restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fried Rice with Chicken-$7.50
More about The Eastern Peak
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Orange Chicken Fried Rice$14.50
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

Browse other tasty dishes in South Nashville

Avocado Salad

Nachos

Salmon

Fried Rice

Map

More near South Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

The Nations

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston