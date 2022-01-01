Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
South Nashville
/
Nashville
/
South Nashville
/
Chicken Fried Rice
South Nashville restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
No reviews yet
Kids Fried Rice with Chicken-
$7.50
More about The Eastern Peak
Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club
509 Houston St, Nashville
Avg 4.5
(50 reviews)
Orange Chicken Fried Rice
$14.50
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club
