Sylvan Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Sylvan Park restaurants
Toast

Sylvan Park's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Sylvan Park restaurants

McCabe Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McCabe Pub

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dessert
Some of our most popular
Vegetable plate/sides/add ons
Build your own veggie plate (veggies of day not listed)
Cheeseburger$11.50
*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
More about McCabe Pub
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Po'Boy Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chipotle lime, cola-braised
short rib, chile-lime corn, four pepper BBQ
sauce, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro.
Adobo Chicken Taco SP$5.00
Flour tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, onion, cotija, avocado, crema, verde sauce, cilantro.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Tacos (2)$10.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Basket of Fries$5.00
Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub.
Smoked Wings - 8 Piece$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
More about Edley's BBQ
Lola image

 

Lola

4401 Murphy Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lola

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sylvan Park

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Map

More near Sylvan Park to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Nashville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston