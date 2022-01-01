Sylvan Park bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Sylvan Park
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po'Boy Taco
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chipotle lime, cola-braised
short rib, chile-lime corn, four pepper BBQ
sauce, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro.
|Adobo Chicken Taco SP
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, onion, cotija, avocado, crema, verde sauce, cilantro.
More about Edley's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Brisket Tacos (2)
|$10.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
|Basket of Fries
|$5.00
Seasoned with Salt, Pepper and Edley’s Signature BBQ Rub.
|Smoked Wings - 8 Piece
|$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.