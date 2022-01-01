Tacos in Sylvan Park

El Classico Taco image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
El Classico Taco$5.00
Crunchy corn tortilla shell,
seasoned ground beef, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro.
Steak Alambre Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, Guajillo rubbed, mesquite-grilled flank steak, smoky peppers, and onions, Chihuahua cheese, crema, and cilantro.
Shrimp Po'Boy Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Brisket Tacos (2) image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Tacos (2)$10.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
More about Edley's BBQ
