The Nations restaurants you'll love

The Nations's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try The Nations restaurants

Fat Bottom Brewing image

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fat Bottom Burger$15.00
1/2 pound of our signature Ruby Red Ale Fresh ground Beef, seasoning and Spices house mix with LTO and house Chips.
Fish and Chips$15.00
Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.
Fried Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.
More about Fat Bottom Brewing
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey image

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Burger$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fajitas- Small$17.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla Cantina$11.25
Chicken Tinga layered in house blend of queso blanco, cotija and azadero cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream.
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Braised pork, onions, salsa verde, cilantro, corn tortilla.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Frothy Monkey image

 

Frothy Monkey

200 Hill Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Bagels$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
Farm Burger$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about Frothy Monkey
Midnight Oil image

 

Midnight Oil

1310 51st Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO$18.00
Build Your Own pizza (1/2 and 1/2 allowed but pizza will be all the Marinara Base)
Cheese$18.00
Classic Marinara base with mozzarella blend
Buffalo Chicken$22.00
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Diced Celery, Bacon, buffalo sauce drizzle on top
More about Midnight Oil
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

4900 Centennial Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (145 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Nations

Chips And Salsa

Black Bean Burgers

Egg Sandwiches

Salmon

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Salmon Sandwiches

