The Nations restaurants you'll love

Fat Bottom Brewing
800 44th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fat Bottom Burger
|$15.00
1/2 pound of our signature Ruby Red Ale Fresh ground Beef, seasoning and Spices house mix with LTO and house Chips.
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$11.00
Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fajitas- Small
|$17.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
|Quesadilla Cantina
|$11.25
Chicken Tinga layered in house blend of queso blanco, cotija and azadero cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream.
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.75
Braised pork, onions, salsa verde, cilantro, corn tortilla.
Frothy Monkey
200 Hill Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Large Gail Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
|Bagels
|$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
|Farm Burger
|$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Midnight Oil
1310 51st Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|BYO
|$18.00
Build Your Own pizza (1/2 and 1/2 allowed but pizza will be all the Marinara Base)
|Cheese
|$18.00
Classic Marinara base with mozzarella blend
|Buffalo Chicken
|$22.00
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Buffalo Chicken, Diced Celery, Bacon, buffalo sauce drizzle on top