Nashville Underground

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

105 Broadway • $$

Avg 3.4 (562 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 Broadway

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
