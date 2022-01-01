Nassau Grill And Bar
Closed today
No reviews yet
15095 Sheldon Road
Plymouth, MI 48170
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
15095 Sheldon Road, Plymouth MI 48170
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Broasted Brothers Chicken
Broasted Brothers Chicken is a brand new broasted chicken restaurant in Plymouth, Michigan. We pride ourselves in serving great food and always making sure our customers leave our place with a big smile.
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Honey Hole Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Stella's Trackside
Come in and enjoy!