Go
Nassau Grill And Bar image

Nassau Grill And Bar

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

15095 Sheldon Road

Plymouth, MI 48170

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

15095 Sheldon Road, Plymouth MI 48170

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Broasted Brothers Chicken

No reviews yet

Broasted Brothers Chicken is a brand new broasted chicken restaurant in Plymouth, Michigan. We pride ourselves in serving great food and always making sure our customers leave our place with a big smile.

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Honey Hole Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stella's Trackside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nassau Grill And Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston