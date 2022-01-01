Nasy’s KitChan
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
22 HUGHES ROAD
Carson, WA 98610
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
22 HUGHES ROAD, Carson WA 98610
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Backwoods Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Big River Grill
Come in and enjoy!
El Rio Texicantina
We appreciate your business and support during these times and always.
Gorges Beer Co
Restaurant and brewery with craft cocktails and 360 degree views from our patio. Come visit us during your trip to the Gorge, and drink in the view!