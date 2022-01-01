Go
Nasy’s KitChan

22 HUGHES ROAD

Carson, WA 98610

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Super Green$14.00
Includes steamed rice, cabbage, green bean, broccoli, zucchini, bok choy, asparagus, carrots
Orange Chicken$16.00
Includes steamed rice
Chinese Hot Mustard
Cheese Rangoons$7.00
4 PCS
Fried Rice$10.00
Steamed rice, peas, carrots, onions, scallions, egg and choice of protein
Mongolian Beef$14.00
Includes steamed rice, yellow onion, scallions, cabbage, whole chili peppers
Soy Sauce
Sriracha Hot Sauce
Teriyaki$10.00
Includes steamed rice, steamed vegetables and choice of protein
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodle, onions, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, sweet tangy sauce
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

22 HUGHES ROAD, Carson WA 98610

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Backwoods Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Big River Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Rio Texicantina

No reviews yet

We appreciate your business and support during these times and always.

Gorges Beer Co

No reviews yet

Restaurant and brewery with craft cocktails and 360 degree views from our patio. Come visit us during your trip to the Gorge, and drink in the view!

